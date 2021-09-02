Kristen Stewart Holds Hands With Dylan Meyer Before Spencer's Venice Film Festival Premiere

Watch : Kristen Stewart Shows Princess Diana's Pain in First "Spencer" Poster

That's amore!

Kristen Stewart's newest film, Spencer, in which she plays the late Princess Diana, is set to have its world premiere at the Venice Film Festival on Friday, Sept. 3. A day earlier, the 31-year-old Twilight alum was spotted arriving at the Italian city with a special guest: Her girlfriend, Dylan Meyer.

The two were photographed walking together, hand-in-hand. Stewart showcased newly dyed blonde hair and wore a white T-shirt and matching jeans and Converse sneakers. Meyer sported a white T-shirt, black skinny jeans and a navy bomber jacket. Both wore face masks.

Stewart and Meyer, a screenwriter, have been dating for more than two years but have rarely been seen together in public. In November 2019, months after they sparked romance rumors, the notoriously private actress told Howard Stern on his SiriusXM radio show that she was currently in love. When asked if she would propose, Stewart said, "Absolutely," adding, "I can't f--king wait. I want to be sort of, somewhat reasonable about it but I think, like, good things happen fast."