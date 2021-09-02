Do Charli and Dixie D'Amelio Get Jealous of Each Other? Hear Their Thoughts on Sibling Rivalry

Watch : Charli and Dixie D'Amelio Talk NEW Reality TV Show

TikTok, one sister just may be catching up.

Social media superstar Charli D'Amelio may have helped pioneer TikTok dancing fame, but her little sister Dixie D'Amelio has risen through the ranks for the siblings to have a combined 200 million followers. But, the stars of Hulu's new family reality series The D'Amelio Show, premiering Sept. 3, don't see their shared fame as a sibling rivalry.

"We've never been in competition with each other," Dixie dished during E! News' Daily Pop on Sept. 2. "We've made sure of that our whole lives."

Charli noted, "We both definitely have the strongest pieces of us and that's what makes us individual and I think as long as we keep that...I could never ever see myself being jealous of what she's doing because at the end of the day, I'm there to support her."

The D'Amelio daughters do, however, encourage comparisons to another famous group of sisters: the Kardashian-Jenners.