Do Charli and Dixie D'Amelio Get Jealous of Each Other? Hear Their Thoughts on Sibling Rivalry

Social media superstar Charli D'Amelio may have helped pioneer TikTok dancing fame, but her little sister Dixie D'Amelio has risen through the ranks for the siblings to have a combined 200 million followers. But, the stars of Hulu's new family reality series The D'Amelio Show, premiering Sept. 3, don't see their shared fame as a sibling rivalry.
"We've never been in competition with each other," Dixie dished during E! News' Daily Pop on Sept. 2. "We've made sure of that our whole lives."
Charli noted, "We both definitely have the strongest pieces of us and that's what makes us individual and I think as long as we keep that...I could never ever see myself being jealous of what she's doing because at the end of the day, I'm there to support her."
The D'Amelio daughters do, however, encourage comparisons to another famous group of sisters: the Kardashian-Jenners.
"I think the thing that we have most in common is that we are so close with our families," Charli continued. "They are entrepreneurs and they have been able to turn what they have into these amazing businesses, and I think that that is so awesome, and I think same for us. We're able to do such amazing things and have such a strong group of people around us, supporting us, and I think we're all super excited to see how this goes."
Charli and Dixie co-star alongside parents Heidi and Marc D'Amelio in their family-friendly new series, but it took a little bit of convincing their mother first.
"I just felt that it was the last bit of our life that we had like inside our house without cameras rolling, and I liked that idea," Heidi revealed of why she was hesitant to sign on at first. "But there were so many stories out there about who people thought we were, and so [my daughters] were right. They were like, 'Let's tell our own story and let people know who we really are about, without letting people make up these things that aren't true about us.'"
The D'Amelio Show premieres Friday, Sept. 3 on Hulu.