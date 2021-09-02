How Aaron Rodgers Feels About Spending the Next 4 Months Apart From Fiancée Shailene Woodley

Even though Aaron Rodgers and Shailene Woodley will be busy for the next few months due to their work schedules, it's still game on.
In an interview with Haute Living, the Green Bay Packers quarterback, 37, revealed that although he doesn't quite love the notion of being kept apart, there's always the power of timing. The sports star will kick off the start of the football season on Sept. 12 in Wisconsin, while Shailene, 29, who is usually based out of Los Angeles, works on filming a project in Albuquerque, New Mexico.
"It's a busy work time for her," Aaron explained of his fiancée, who is reportedly in the middle of shooting the comedy, Robots. Referring to his return on the football field, he continued, "So, [my decision] probably came at a good time for both of us to be able to focus on our work. I think it's going to be a good thing. I mean, her work was shut down for an entire year, and she's booked a number of projects. She enjoys working and her own routine, which I obviously enjoy, too."
The two—who confirmed their engagement in February—seem to already have a game plan in place on how they're making their long-distance relationship work, as a source previously confirmed to E! News.
"When [Shailene] wraps, she plans to support him throughout his season," the source revealed. "They don't like to be apart for too long and are looking forward to being back in the same place again."
Aaron recently signed a reworked deal with the Packers, which according to NFL.com, is estimated to have him more than $22 million this year alone.
As for The Fault in Our Stars actress, she's still adjusting to the life of sports, but knows exactly which team to root for, as she explained to Seth Meyers in an interview earlier this year. "The Packers games are the only ones I find really interesting because I have people to actually root for," Shailene joked. "I still can't get it right, but I'm learning, slowly but surely."
Sounds like there's no doubt that the pair will be able to go the distance.