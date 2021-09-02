How Aaron Rodgers Feels About Spending the Next 4 Months Apart From Fiancée Shailene Woodley

Watch : How Shailene Woodley Plans to Support Aaron Rodger's NFL Season

Even though Aaron Rodgers and Shailene Woodley will be busy for the next few months due to their work schedules, it's still game on.



In an interview with Haute Living, the Green Bay Packers quarterback, 37, revealed that although he doesn't quite love the notion of being kept apart, there's always the power of timing. The sports star will kick off the start of the football season on Sept. 12 in Wisconsin, while Shailene, 29, who is usually based out of Los Angeles, works on filming a project in Albuquerque, New Mexico.



"It's a busy work time for her," Aaron explained of his fiancée, who is reportedly in the middle of shooting the comedy, Robots. Referring to his return on the football field, he continued, "So, [my decision] probably came at a good time for both of us to be able to focus on our work. I think it's going to be a good thing. I mean, her work was shut down for an entire year, and she's booked a number of projects. She enjoys working and her own routine, which I obviously enjoy, too."