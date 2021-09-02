2021 TV SCOOP AWARDS

Vote For Your TV Favorites Now!
TV Scoop AwardsKardashiansBachelor NationShop With E!PhotosVideosNewsletters

Brad Pitt's "Simple" Style Mantra Could Be a Lesson for All Fashion Lovers

In a new interview with Esquire, Brad Pitt explained why he thinks he may have “no style” on and off any red carpet.

By Mike Vulpo Sep 02, 2021 5:29 PMTags
FashionBrad PittCelebrities
Watch: Brad Pitt's Life in the Spotlight: "E! THS" Recap

Believe it or not, one of the Best Dressed men in Hollywood doesn't think he has style.

During his long career, Brad Pitt has impressed fans with his red carpet looks at countless premieres and award shows. But in a new interview with Esquire, the actor is the first to question if he really has an eye for fashion. As he explained, "If I have a style, it's no style."

"I like monochrome, without it being a uniform," Brad shared with the publication. "I like simplicity. I like the details in the stitching, the way it feels. If anything, that's the only divining rod I have."

But as the new face of the latest campaign for the Italian coffee making experts at De'Longhi, Brad had to get a little dressed up.

"It's led by comfort. I like the feel of a Lecia camera or the way a watch feels," he shared. "I don't want to look ostentatious, but if you come close, you notice. I like how the lining feels. It's those details that are important to me."

photos
Brad Pitt Proving He Still Has It

Brad continued, "It's too exhausting to follow trends. And I despise billboards; I just don't want to be billboard."

AMPAS/ABC

With age comes wisdom and as the 57-year-old Oscar winner continues his career, there is one valuable lesson he has learned along the way.

 "You get older, you get crankier, and comfort becomes more important," he shared. "I think it's as simple as that."

Trending Stories

1

Rose McGowan Calls Out Oprah Winfrey for Being as "Fake as They Come"

2

You Won't Recognize Two and a Half Men’s Angus T. Jones Today

3

Chicago, Stormi & True Share Kisses in Kim Kardashian's Sweet New Pics

Noted!

Watch a brand new episode of Nightly Pop Monday through Thursday at 11:30 p.m., only on E!

Trending Stories

1

Rose McGowan Calls Out Oprah Winfrey for Being as "Fake as They Come"

2

You Won't Recognize Two and a Half Men’s Angus T. Jones Today

3

Chicago, Stormi & True Share Kisses in Kim Kardashian's Sweet New Pics

4

Kanye West Alludes to Cheating on Kim Kardashian in Song “Hurricane”

5
Exclusive

Kat Graham Explains the Meaning Behind Her New Identity "Toro Gato"