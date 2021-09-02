Did JoJo Siwa Just Reveal Her Dancing With the Stars Partner? You Decide

Watch : Did JoJo Siwa Just Reveal Name of Her Same-Sex "DWTS" Partner?

Hold up: Did JoJo Siwa just spill who her Dancing With the Stars partner is?

The J Team star revealed that her "groundbreaking" season 30 DWTS pro may be none other than returning champion Jenna Johnson Chmerkovskiy! After just two rehearsals, JoJo is already gushing about working with her "dream partner" during E! News' Daily Pop on Sept. 2.

"So far, it's been amazing," the Dance Moms alum raved, before adding that her girlfriend Kylie joked she shouldn't get too close to the pro dancer. "Before I went to the first rehearsal, Ky tells me, 'Tell her, tell Jenna she needs to leave room for Jesus.'"

JoJo is making history as the first DWTS contestant to compete with a same-sex partner. JoJo came out as a member of the LGBTQ+ community in Jan. 2021, and the DWTS producers gave the YouTube influencer a choice of selecting a male or female pro to be paired with.