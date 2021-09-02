Cardi B Fiercely Defends Influencer Miss Mercedes Morr From "Hate" After Her Death

Watch : Cardi B's Rise to Fame: "E! True Hollywood Story" Recap

Cardi B has expressed support for late influencer Miss Mercedes Morr, who was killed in an apparent murder-suicide this past weekend, amid criticism of the social media star's lifestyle.

On Sunday, Aug. 29, the bodies of the Instagram model, born Jenae Gagnier, and of a man named Kevin Alexander Accorto were found inside her home in Richmond, Texas. Authorities believe he killed her and then took his own life. Police also said it is "not believed that there was a relationship between the suspect and the victim."

As police investigate the case, fans have floated theories about her alleged murder on social media.

"So sad and f--k you bitches and N----s trying to justify it cause of her lifestyle," Cardi recently wrote on Instagram Live, per TMZ. "Ya will hate on a bad bitch dead or alive. She was a sweetheart."

The influencer's mother, Jeanetta Grover, told TMZ that the family's grateful Cardi brought awareness to her daughter's death because the rapper took the attention away from her daughter's alleged murderer and put it back on Mercedes.