Bollywood Star Sidharth Shukla Dead at 40 After Suffering Apparent Heart Attack

Sidharth Shukla, a Bollywood star, model and presenter, has died at the age of 40. Read the touching tributes for the late star.

By Kisha Forde Sep 02, 2021 3:59 PM
Fans are mourning the loss of Bollywood star Sidharth Shukla.
 
Colors TV, the broadcasting network on which Shukla appeared, confirmed the heartbreaking news of the actor's passing in a statement on Sept 2. "We, at Colors, are saddened & devastated by the sudden loss of our family member, Sidharth Shukla," the TV channel tweeted on Thursday. "He will be immensely missed. His passing is an irreparable loss for us & the whole industry."
 
A senior official from Cooper Hospital in Mumbai, India told the Hindustan Times that it appeared the actor suffered from a massive attack before being rushed to the hospital. According to a senior doctor, the star's exact cause of death will be determined pending an autopsy.
 
Shukla began his career as a model and became the first Indian to win the "World's Best Model" contest in 2005. Three years later, he embarked on his television and film career, which included starring in reality shows including Bigg Boss and Fear Factor. The actor also began hosting India Got's Talent in 2015.

Following the news, many actors and celebrities shared their condolences on social media. Model and actor Asim Riaz tweeted, "I'm gonna meet you in heaven brother," alongside a broken heart emoji, adding, "RIP sidharthshukla."

Waseem Gashroo/Hindustan Times via Getty Images

Actress Madhuri Dixit Nene also wrote on Twitter, "It's just unbelievable and shocking. You will always be remembered @sidharth_shukla. May your soul rest in peace."
 
Shukla is reportedly survived by his mom and two sisters.

