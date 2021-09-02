Hear Andy Samberg's "Sensuous Groan" in a Hilarious Brooklyn Nine-Nine Sneak Peek

Watch : "Brooklyn Nine-Nine": A Little Gas Release

Getting down 'n' dirty while undercover.

In a funny sneak peek at tonight's Brooklyn Nine-Nine, airing Sept. 2, Detective Jake Peralta (Andy Samberg) helps Captain Raymond Holt (Andre Braugher) "turn on the charm" to gain evidence. Both police officers wear maintenance jumpsuits to stake out a location as part of an investigation. Yet, an elderly woman might be in the way of them accessing the area in question.

"To get to the basement, we're going to have to distract her," Jake tells Raymond. "So, here's what I'm thinking: Maxwell Maxwell turns on the charm. Unbutton your jumper and say, 'The thing about gas lines is, the pressure builds and builds and it just needs a little...release.'"

Jake hilariously adds an "ooohh" groan to signify the sweet "release" with a sexual connotation. "You don't have to make that sound, but if I were you, I definitely would," Jake adds.

Raymond quips, "No one will be talking about 'release' or making a sound of a rodent in labor."