Watch Courteney Cox Drop Daughter Coco Off at Her First Day of Senior Year

Although Coco Arquette may be so excited, we're willing to bet she just can hide it.



For the 17-year-old daughter of Courteney Cox and David Arquette, senior year of high school has officially begun, and no one is more excited for her to start this newest chapter than her own mom, of course. On Sept. 1, the Friends star shared the hilarious behind-the-scenes footage from her daughter's first day of school. And just like any other teenager, let's just say that Coco wasn't super thrilled to run on back to the classroom.



In fact, Courteney jokingly captioned the Instagram clip, which features the song "I'm So Excited" by The Pointer Sisters, "Sweet Memories," with a straight face emoji.



After explaining to the camera that "It's the first day of the last year" of her daughter attending high school, she then asked Coco over an intercom if she was ready to go, which Coco replied with a firm, "No." Her mom responded with a simple, "Okay, see you in the car."