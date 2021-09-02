2021 TV SCOOP AWARDS

See Kourtney Kardashian’s Kids Surprise Her With Sweet Welcome Home Signs After European Getaway

Fresh from her romantic getaway with Travis Barker, Kourtney Kardashian was welcomed home in the cutest ways by her kids. See how Reign and Penelope made sure their mom was greeted with love.

For Kourtney Kardashian, the amore continues—even right back in sunny California.
 
Fresh from her romantic European getaway with boyfriend Travis Barker, the Poosh founder was greeted in her driveway in the sweetest of ways by her kids: with rose petals and welcome home signs—as she shared on her Instagram Stories.
 
In the precious footage posted on Sept. 1, Kourtney—who shares her three kids, Mason, 11, Penelope, 9, and Reign, 6, with ex Scott Disick—is elated at her welcome home surprise and even shared up close snaps of their handmade posters.
 
For the mom of three, the homecoming is just the cherry on top of what seemed to be an epic trip with her other half. For the Blink-182 drummer, their latest vacation marked his second time traveling by air from home and first transatlantic trip since he survived a deadly plane crash in 2008.
 
During their stay across the pond, there was seemingly no shortage of affection between the pair since the two were photographed cuddling and kissing passionately several times while in Genoa, Portofino and Venice.

And as in love as the couple looked, not everyone may have been quite happy to see their romance on full display.

However, for the Keeping Up The Kardashians star, a little at-home drama with her ex Scott didn't seem to put a damper on things, since after spending some time in Venice, she and Travis then had the time of their lives at Disneyland in Paris.
 
Looks like for Kourtney, love may be what is life is all about.

