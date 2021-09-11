See the 20 Most Influential Celebrity Style Moments That Shaped American Fashion

Watch : 2021 Met Gala: Live From E! This Monday

Remember that moment in The Devil Wears Prada, when Miranda Priestly reminds Andy that her sweater isn't just any old blue, it's actually cerulean? Well, this is one of those moments.

Currently, tiny sunglasses and low-rise jeans are making their comeback, with fashionistas like Bella Hadid and Hailey Bieber sporting this trend. And though it may seem like these styles just happen to be returning by coincidence, that's not the case at all.

In fact, over the years, artists like Aaliyah, Cher and even Gwen Stefani popularized the same accessories and looks that are reemerging in the fashion world around us.

Of course, celebrities continue to put their own spin on classic looks. Case in point: Rihanna pairing Adam Selman's Swarovski crystal dress with a durag for the 2014 CFDA Awards. She went on to wear a similar accessory on the cover of British Vogue, a moment that designer Cheyenne Kimora described as "empowering." She remarked, "It shows other Black people that it's okay to show their Blackness and it's okay to make it fashion."