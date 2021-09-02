Dog the Bounty Hunter Says He Had a "Pass" to Use the N-Word Amid Racism Allegations

Watch : Dog The Bounty Hunter Pays Tribute to Late Wife Beth

Duane Chapman, better known as Dog the Bounty Hunter, is offering an explanation for why he previously used the N-word.

During an interview with Entertainment Tonight that published on Wednesday, Sept. 1, the 68-year-old reality TV star and fiancée Francie Frane discussed the fact that his 22-year-old daughter, Bonnie, was not invited to their upcoming nuptials that will take place on Thursday, Sept. 2. In a recent social media post, Bonnie accused her father of racism and said she believes she wasn't invited because of her involvement in an UnleashedTV project called The System, which focuses on people supporting the Black Lives Matter movement.

"As hard as it is and as heartbreaking as it is, we had to make a decision that was very difficult for us," Francie said in explaining why Bonnie wasn't invited. "We've been through hell, him and I, in the past three years... And I am not going to allow our day to be ruined by this nonsense."

For his part, Dog told ET that he doesn't consider himself to be racist but admitted using the N-word multiple times "over 15 years ago" when referencing his son Tucker's partner during a phone conversation. The conversation was leaked to the media in 2007 and led A&E to temporarily pause production on Dog the Bounty Hunter, but the show later resumed following Dog's public apology.