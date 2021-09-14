If There's One Met Gala Transformation to See, Let it Be Gigi Hadid as a Fiery Redhead

Watch : Rihanna, Beyonce & More Stars' Iconic Past Met Gala Looks

Ha-did you see this Met Gala fashion statement coming?

Supermodel turned supermom Gigi Hadid ascended the steps of the red carpet on Monday evening in a white satin gown by Prada that was pure elegance. She complemented the ensemble with a vibrant red ponytail, glam black gloves and matching stockings.

As she arrived, Gigi stopped to talk to Vogue correspondent Keke Palmer about all things raising daughter Khai. "She's one next week and I just feel like I've been on mama duty," the star dished. "I've been at the farm every day in my sweatpants and in our matching messy buns."

"Tonight," Gigi continued, "I'm showing her what it means to dress up, own it and have balance."

Tonight's affair marks Gigi's sixth consecutive Met Gala, and her first since she and longtime love Zayn Malik became parents to Khai exactly one year ago. While the British singer was presumably stuck at home on diaper duty, Gigi surely felt right at home alongside fellow Met attendee and little sister Bella Hadid.