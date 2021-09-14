If There's One Met Gala Transformation to See, Let it Be Gigi Hadid as a Fiery Redhead

Ha-did you see this Met Gala fashion statement coming?
Supermodel turned supermom Gigi Hadid ascended the steps of the red carpet on Monday evening in a white satin gown by Prada that was pure elegance. She complemented the ensemble with a vibrant red ponytail, glam black gloves and matching stockings.
As she arrived, Gigi stopped to talk to Vogue correspondent Keke Palmer about all things raising daughter Khai. "She's one next week and I just feel like I've been on mama duty," the star dished. "I've been at the farm every day in my sweatpants and in our matching messy buns."
"Tonight," Gigi continued, "I'm showing her what it means to dress up, own it and have balance."
Tonight's affair marks Gigi's sixth consecutive Met Gala, and her first since she and longtime love Zayn Malik became parents to Khai exactly one year ago. While the British singer was presumably stuck at home on diaper duty, Gigi surely felt right at home alongside fellow Met attendee and little sister Bella Hadid.
It's been a whirlwind week for the 26-year-old catwalk queen after making her highly-anticipated return to the runways of New York Fashion Week. Gigi walked for Proenza Schouler, Moschino, Michael Kors and others.
Baby Khai was just over two months old when Gigi returned to work, an experience she admitted to Vogue gave her a refreshing new outlook on body image and the modeling world's evolving standards of beauty.
"I know that I'm not as small as I was before, but I also am a very realistic thinker," she shared at the time. "I straight up was like, ‘Yeah, I'll shoot a Vogue cover, but I'm obviously not going to be a size 0,' nor do I, at this point, feel like I need to be back to that. I also think it's a blessing of this time in fashion that anyone who says that I have to be that can suck it."
Gigi first attended the Met Gala in 2015 wearing a fiery Diane von Furstenberg gown. She wore Tommy Hilfiger in 2016 and 2017, followed by Versace in 2018 and Michael Kors in 2019.
Can't get enough Met Gala magic? Get 'round-the-clock updates and exclusive details from fashion's biggest night out right here.