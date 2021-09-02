Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes Make for an Edgy Cinderella and Prince Charming at Premiere

Watch : Camila Cabello, Billy Porter & Idina Menzel On "Crosswalk" Flash Mob

The fairy godmother worked her magic on Camila Cabello, and she showed up for the ball (or rather, the premiere of her latest movie) in a new take on a princess gown.

Camila was accompanied by her Prince Charming (that would be longtime boyfriend Shawn Mendes, obvs) at the Miami premiere of Cinderella on Wednesday, Sept. 1. Despite looking like real-life royals, the couple didn't come in regal costumes, nor in a traditional tux and gown.

Stylists Rob Zangardi and Mariel Haenn dressed Camila in a Christian Siriano ensemble with a casual white crop top and tiered tulle skirt that could've been pulled straight from Belle's closet. The Fifth Harmony alum completed the summer outfit with a swipe of gold eyeshadow and a flirty bob 'do.

Shawn was just as trendy in a black mesh long-sleeve with a deep V-neck, along with loose cream trousers and a chain necklace. Your move, Harry Styles.