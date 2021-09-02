Seth Rogen Makes a Major Transformation After Shaving Off His Beard and Hair

Watch : Seth Rogen Met Beyonce & What Happened?!

This is the end of Seth Rogen's hirsute look.

The 39-year-old An American Pickle star shared a photo to Instagram on Wednesday, Sept. 1 that showed himself sporting a much different hairstyle than fans have gotten used to seeing. Instead of his typical shaggy locks and beard, his hair was closely cropped and showed a bit of gray on the sides, while his face had just a light stubble.

"New hair, same smoldering look," Seth wrote in the caption about his rather serious facial expression.

Based on the comments section, fans were generally surprised but supportive. In addition, there were opinions from a few of the actor's former co-stars, including David Krumholtz, who appeared with Seth in This Is the End and also joined him for the voice cast of Sausage Party. "You just stared into my soul and extracted my heart's only remaining drop of darkness," David quipped.

Justin Long, who had a supporting role in Seth's film Zack and Miri Make a Porno, wrote, "Classic Rogen smolder," adding heart-eyes and fire emojis.