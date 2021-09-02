10 Things Bretman Rock Can't Live Without

We interviewed Bretman because we think you'll like his picks. Some of the products shown are from Bretman's own line. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

If anyone knows how to celebrate National Coconut Day, it's Bretman Rock aka the internet's top coconut water connoisseur.

The social media star famously tried dozens of coconut water brands during his "Coconut Water of the Day" series in 2019 to find the best tasting coconut water on the market. Considering he gave Vita Coco an almost perfect score, it's no surprise he's teaming up with the brand in honor of National Coconut Day to release a limited-edition capsule collection featuring coconut-inspired apparel and accessories.

"Every partnership I work on has to have a purpose and be true to who I am and what I support, whether that's for the environment, our youth, the AAPI or the LGBTQ communities," the MTV star explained. "Becoming a Vita Coco Real Partner and launching the World Coconut Day capsule collection is an organic way for me to give back to the coconut farming communities that I hold close to my heart. Be sure to check out all the merch now at Shop.VitaCoco.com."