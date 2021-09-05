Check out the most surprising celeb transformations of the week...

Watch : "Two and a Half Men" Star Angus T. Jones Is UNRECOGNIZABLE

Talk about fresh-faced.

Bachelor Nation was in a state of celebration this week as former Bachelor lead Matt James bid farewell to his big beard—all for a very good cause. But he wasn't the only star to say goodbye to their scruff as Seth Rogen also surprised fans with a clean-shaven selfie.

Other celebs joined in on the transformation fun by debuting bold new looks, with both Margot Robbie and Kristen Stewart stepping out with fiery hair colors. Plus, a former Real Housewives star revealed the results of her plastic surgeries and Two and a Half Men's Angus T. Jones shocked fans when he was photographed for the first time in five years looking unrecognizable.