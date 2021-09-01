Rachael Kirkconnell Hit "Rock Bottom" After Being Pressured to "Stay Silent" on Resurfaced Pictures

Watch : Matt James Addresses Recent Bachelor Nation Controversies

Rachael Kirkconnell is turning her mistakes into messages.

Earlier this year, the Bachelor Nation member had some explaining to do after she was accused of attending an "antebellum plantation themed" fraternity formal in 2018. The resurfaced photos—and Chris Harrison's defense of Rachael—led to many conversations about race within the franchise.

On Monday, Aug. 30, Rachael appeared on From Privilege to Progress' "Unscripted Live" where she recalled the days leading up to her apology.

"I had a lot of people in my ear saying, ‘You'll have your time. Don't make it worse. You'll have your time to speak. We'll give you a platform. Just wait it out,'" Rachael told co-hosts Michelle Saahene and Melissa DePino. "I felt pressure to just keep it all in, to wait, to stay silent."

Ultimately, Rachael decided to take the first steps and apologize for her actions in an Instagram post.