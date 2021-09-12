BREAKING

Britney Spears Is Engaged to Boyfriend Sam Asghari
2021 MTV VMAs: See Every Glitzy and Glamorous Red Carpet Look as the Stars Arrive

The 2021 MTV Video Music Award red carpet fashion will have you dropping your jaws and clutching your pearls. But don't just take our word for it, see every stunning look for yourself.

By Alyssa Morin Sep 12, 2021
The 2021 MTV Video Music Awards proved once again why it's the awards show to watch. After all, the annual ceremony is known for encouraging bold and boundary-pushing performances, head-turning fashion and more. 

On Sunday, Sept. 12, music's biggest and brightest stars did exactly that as they hit all the right notes at New York City's Barclays Center. And even though New York Fashion Week came to a close that same evening, it doesn't mean A-listers shied away from bringing the glitz and glamour.

Case in point? Camila Cabello looked pretty in pink in a larger-than-life Alexis Mabille gown, while host Doja Cat embraced her daring side with an over-the-top look by Andreas Kronthaler that included latex thigh-high boots and a body-hugging corset dress.

All in all, this year's MTV Video Music Award styles have gone above and beyond our wildest expectations. But that's enough lip action.

Riskiest Looks From the 2021 MTV VMAs

Take a look at all of the fabulous fashion and unforgettable red carpet moments in our gallery below!

Noam Galai/Getty Images for MTV/ViacomCBS
Travis Barker & Kourtney Kardashian

Kourtney in Olivier Theyskens

Astrid Stawiarz/WireImage
Billie Eilish
Kevin Mazur/MTV VMAs 2021/Getty Images for MTV/ ViacomCBS
Ciara
Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for MTV/ ViacomCBS
Megan Fox

In Mugler

Machine Gun Kelly

In Dolce & Gabbana

ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images
Chloe Bailey

In Marni

Jeff Kravitz/MTV VMAs 2021/Getty Images for MTV/ViacomCBS
Winnie Harlow
ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images
Ed Sheeran

In Versace

Rob Kim/FilmMagic
Olivia Rodrigo

In Atelier Versace

ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images
Paris Hilton

In The Blonds

Astrid Stawiarz/WireImage
Kid Cudi
Noam Galai/Getty Images for MTV/ViacomCBS
Charli XCX
ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images
Normani

In Patrycja Pagas

ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images
Kacey Musgraves

In Valentino

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for MTV/ ViacomCBS
Finneas
Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for MTV/ ViacomCBS
Charli D'Amelio
Kevin Mazur/MTV VMAs 2021/Getty Images for MTV/ ViacomCBS
Saweetie

In Valentino

Rob Kim/FilmMagic
Camila Cabello

In Alexis Mabille

Kevin Mazur/MTV VMAs 2021/Getty Images for MTV/ ViacomCBS
Nick Lachey
ANGELA WEISS / AFP) (Photo by ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images
Latto
ANGELA WEISS / AFP) (Photo by ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images
Cyndi Lauper
Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for MTV/ ViacomCBS
Tainy
Astrid Stawiarz/WireImage
Kim Petras

In Richard Quinn

Astrid Stawiarz/WireImage
Debby Ryan
Kevin Mazur/MTV VMAs 2021/Getty Images for MTV/ ViacomCBS
Mod Sun
ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images
Halle Bailey

In Mônot

Kevin Mazur/MTV VMAs 2021/Getty Images for MTV/ ViacomCBS
AJ McLean
Astrid Stawiarz/WireImage
Avril Lavigne

In Area

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for MTV/ ViacomCBS
Flo Milli
Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for MTV/ ViacomCBS
Iann Dior
