The Bachelor’s Matt James Makes Good on His Promise to Finally Shave His Beard

Watch : Matt James Addresses Recent Bachelor Nation Controversies

After teasing for months, Matt James finally said goodbye to his beard.

The former Bachelor lead promised that if the Instagram crypto account @BlockFi received 50,000 followers, he would shave his beard, which he grew following his season of the ABC dating competition. Well, Matt is a man of his word. The New Yorker shared an Instagram Story, reposting an Instagram video from Seeds of Success Therapy Group, which showed him with a freshly shaved face. "A promise is a promise," his Instagram Story read.

Fans celebrated the new look in the comments section. The star had previously pulled an April Fool's Day prank earlier this year, pretending that he had shaved his beard already. This time, though, he's completely serious—while still having fun with it, of course.

Matt told PopCulture that the whole process took three hours to complete. "I've never had something so polarizing on me even when I had dreads," the 29-year-old reality star confessed.