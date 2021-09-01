You'll Burn for Regé-Jean Page's Rare Date Night With Rumored Girlfriend Emily Brown

Watch : Necessary Realness: "Bridgerton" Bombshells

Pour yourself a glass of water because this sizzling outing will make you thirsty!

The biggest and brightest celebrities set the red carpet ablaze with fun, fabulous and fiery fashion at the 2021 British GQ Men Of The Year Awards in London. In fact, Bridgerton breakout star Regé-Jean Page gave fans another reason to burn for him.

The 31-year-old actor, who scored the Standout Performance of the Year Award at the event, looked deliciously handsome in an embroidered forest green suit and black dress shoes. If anything, the Duke of Hastings would most certainly approve of Regé-Jean's dashing ensemble.

However, the Netflix star's style statement wasn't the only thing worth noting.

Regé-Jean turned the special occasion into a rare date night with his rumored girlfriend and soccer player Emily Brown. The two, who sparked romance rumors earlier this year, kept each other close as they arrived walking hand-in-hand to the ceremony.