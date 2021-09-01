2021 TV SCOOP AWARDS

You'll Burn for Regé-Jean Page's Rare Date Night With Rumored Girlfriend Emily Brown

Regé-Jean Page just gave Bridgerton fans another reason to burn for him. Not only did he look dapper at the British GQ Men Of The Year Awards, but he turned it into a date night.

Pour yourself a glass of water because this sizzling outing will make you thirsty!

The biggest and brightest celebrities set the red carpet ablaze with fun, fabulous and fiery fashion at the 2021 British GQ Men Of The Year Awards in London. In fact, Bridgerton breakout star Regé-Jean Page gave fans another reason to burn for him

The 31-year-old actor, who scored the Standout Performance of the Year Award at the event, looked deliciously handsome in an embroidered forest green suit and black dress shoes. If anything, the Duke of Hastings would most certainly approve of Regé-Jean's dashing ensemble.

However, the Netflix star's style statement wasn't the only thing worth noting.

Regé-Jean turned the special occasion into a rare date night with his rumored girlfriend and soccer player Emily Brown. The two, who sparked romance rumors earlier this year, kept each other close as they arrived walking hand-in-hand to the ceremony.

photos
Everything to Know About the Future of Bridgerton

Emily looked just as chic as the Bridgerton actor while wearing a tailored black power suit that she paired with a black lace bustier and diamond-adorned heels.

But don't just take our word for it.

Scroll through our gallery below to the pair's swoon-worthy outing. Plus, see all of the head-turning fashion 2021 British GQ Men Of The Year Awards.

Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images
Regé-Jean Page
Ricky Vigil M/GC Images
Regé-Jean Page, & Emily Brown
Mike Marsland/WireImage
Maisie Williams
Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images
Ed Sheeran

In Versace jacket lent by Elton John

Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images
Winnie Harlow

In Vivienne Westwood

Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images
Ellie Goulding
Mike Marsland/WireImage
Idris Elba & Sabrina Elba

Idris in Boss & Sabrina in Alex Perry

Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images
Jourdan Dunn
Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images
Paul Bettany
Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images
Alexa Chung

