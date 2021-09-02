Erika Jayne Tells Sutton Stracke to "Shut the F--k Up" Over Legal Questions: "I'm Not a F--king Liar!"

Watch : Erika Jayne Believes Tom Girardi Was Unfaithful Before Their Split

Another dinner party from hell.

Tensions on tonight's The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills hit an all-time high when Erika Jayne exploded at Sutton Stracke over questions about the singer's ongoing legal issues.

Sutton previously voiced her doubts about some of Erika's stories to her RHOBH co-stars, but things finally came to a head during the Sept. 1 episode when Erika confronted her former friend about what she'd been saying behind her back.

Kyle Richards encouraged Sutton to directly tell Erika her thoughts about her and ex-husband Tom Girardi's embezzlement and fraud lawsuits over dinner at Kathy Hilton's. "You're not being honest and you're putting us in a bad position," Kyle said. "You're looking two-faced."

After Sutton admitted she thought the story about Tom's car accident was fishy, Erika ripped into Sutton.

"I am not a liar," an enraged Erika said. "You should not be saying things."

"What am I saying? That I don't trust that one hundred percent of what you've told us is the truth," Sutton defended. "How can I believe every single thing?"