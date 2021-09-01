Andy Cohen & More Stars Send Support to RHOA's NeNe Leakes After Gregg Leakes' Death

Watch : NeNe Leakes Says Hubby Greg Was Embarrassed By Cancer

Once a Housewife, always part of the Housewives family.

Former The Real Housewives of Atlanta star NeNe Leakes received an outpouring of support following the announcement of her husband Gregg Leakes' death on Wednesday, Sept. 1.

"Today the Leakes family is in deep pain with a broken heart," a spokesperson told E! News. "After a long battle with cancer, Gregg Leakes has passed away peacefully in his home surrounded by all of his children, very close loved ones and wife NeNe Leakes."

The statement continued, "We ask that you pray for peace and strength over their family & allow them to mourn in private during this very, very difficult time."

Bravo stars and fellow Housewives took to social media to share their support and condolences for the Leakes family. Host Andy Cohen tweeted, "I am heartbroken over the passing of Gregg Leakes, a wonderful man. I jokingly called him 'Pastor Leakes' but in truth he was a strong voice of reason & commanded great respect among the entire #RHOA team. I am sending love and strength to @neneleakes & the entire Leakes family."