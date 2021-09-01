Soleil Moon Frye and Crazy Town's Seth Binzer Are Dating

Seth Binzer has found his new butterfly, sugar baby.
E! News can exclusively confirm that the Crazy Town front man and Soleil Moon Frye are dating. "Seth is the happiest he's ever been," a source shared. "They have a lot of mutual friends. They inspire each other."
The two have been friends since the eighth grade, but it wasn't until recently that they took their relationship to the next level.
Fans first speculated that a romance could be forming when the pair started leaving flirty messages on each other's social media posts. To celebrate Seth's birthday in August, Soleil posted a cozy photo of the two on the beach. "Happy happy birthday @theRealCrazyTown," she wrote on Instagram. He responded, "Thank you Soleil. Love you."
And when Soleil raised awareness about COVID-19 after her three kids tested positive for the virus, Seth shared his support in the comments section writing, "Love you all." Soleil replied, "We love you."
Back in December 2020, Soleil filed for divorce from her husband Jason Goldberg after 22 years of marriage. Around the same time, she joined a reboot of the show that put her on the map, Punky Brewster, for Peacock. She is set to play the titular character, who is now newly divorced.
"We really worked on our relationship. This didn't just happen overnight," Soleil told the Los Angeles Times about the decision to end her marriage. "But I had gone through this major transformation. I hadn't even shared certain parts of what I had gone through with him for so many years. Through that unwrapping of experience and discovery of self-love, the relationship transformed."
Soleil gave fans a glimpse into her new mindset when she celebrated her birthday in August.
In a candid Instagram post, the actress reflected on the lessons she's learned in the past and the dreams she has for the future.
"May we continue to come of age, rejoice and expand. Instead of wishing we knew in our twenties what we know now, let us own our age and continue to discover that inner spark that guides us," she wrote. "May we claim our identity and be proud of the people we have become, live without regrets and know that experiences that have been the hardest happened for us and not to us."
Seth's response to the post? A simple heart emoji.