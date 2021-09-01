Adele Stuns in Sassy Miniskirt for Date Night With Rich Paul

Watch : Adele Looks Cozy With LeBron James' Agent Rich Paul

Rumour has it Adele's romance with Rich Paul is heating up, and based on her scorching outfit, we're convinced!



The "Hello" singer stepped out for date night with her rumored boyfriend on Monday, Aug. 30 in Los Angeles. And for the dinner date, the Grammy winner opted for a black turtleneck paired with a plaid miniskirt, black stockings and black high boots. As for Paul, the agent—whose clients include stars such as LeBron James—rocked a more casual zip-up hoodie, white T-shirt and a pair of jeans.



The latest sighting of the couple comes a little over a month after fans spotted the two courtside at Game 5 of the NBA Finals on July 17. The notoriously private singer and the agent have been spotted together since then, as a source close to the vocalist told E! News earlier this month, adding that the romance is a "bit of a whirlwind."