The Guest List for The Ellen DeGeneres Show's Final Season Is So Star-Studded

Fans have been preparing themselves for this fall ever since DeGeneres announced in May that season 19 would be the show's last. DeGeneres shared with The Hollywood Reporter, "When you're a creative person, you constantly need to be challenged—and as great as this show is, and as fun as it is, it's just not a challenge anymore."

Although fans we're blindsided by the news that The Ellen DeGeneres Show would be coming to an end, the series' in-house DJ, Stephen "tWitch" Boss revealed that he saw the final season coming. "[Ellen] had announced it three years ago that she signed on for three more years," he explained to E! News in an exclusive interview in June. "So I felt that she was going to stay true to that. It actually didn't come as a surprise because she had already said it, you know?"