USA Gymnastics Proposes $425 Million Settlement With Larry Nassar Abuse Survivors

USA Gymnastics has proposed a $425 million settlement with more than 500 women who claim they were abused by Larry Nassar or someone else affiliated with the organization.

According to court documents obtained by E! News, the offer was filed on Tuesday, Aug. 31 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of Indiana. It's part of a reorganization plan that would allow USA Gymnastics to emerge from bankruptcy.

"Today, USA Gymnastics and the Survivors' Committee jointly filed a new proposed plan of reorganization in USA Gymnastics' Chapter 11 case," a spokesperson for USA Gymnastics said in a statement to E! News. "After extensive discussions, this plan has been jointly proposed by USA Gymnastics and the Committee, and it is supported by many of the involved insurers. We anticipate that this plan will be confirmed later this year and greatly appreciate all parties' efforts to get to this point."

But according to John Manly, who represents many survivors including Olympic champions Aly Raisman and Simone Biles, confirmation is not assured.