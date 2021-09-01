How Camila Cabello's Cinderella Is Different Than All the Others Before

Over 70 years later and Cinderella is still timeless!
The stars of the new Cinderella film, out Friday, Sept. 3 on Amazon Prime Video, exclusively dished during E! News' Daily Pop today why the new interpretation is an especially modern retelling of the beloved Disney classic. Camila Cabello gushed that "fans are going to love that she's a modern woman" about her titular role.
"She has dreams and she has ambitions, and she's staying true to herself and her voice and what makes her happy," the Grammy nominee continued on Sept. 1. "I think that it's reflective of women nowadays."
Idina Menzel's portrayal of the "evil stepmother" also has an updated twist. "She had dreams of her own, and the men in her life didn't support her," Menzel admitted, "so she's projecting that onto Cinderella."
The Tony winner further had some advice for the IRL Cinderella, Cabello herself. "I didn't stay on top of my game, I think that's maybe why I approach things the way I do," Menzel said. "For me, it's always trying to embrace the moment. That's the only thing I would impart to Camila, just try to have fun."
Fairy godmother Billy Porter called working on the film "one of the funnest experiences."
In fact, the role also was a dream come true to Porter.
"When I was a teenage boy, my biggest dream was to be the male Whitney Houston so imagine when the phone rang and they said they wanted me to play the fairy godmother," Porter said with a smile. "I ran around the room screaming!"
Despite the fated casting choice, Porter does not believe in storybook happy endings.
"I don't know if 'happily ever after' is an idea or a construct that I believe, nor do I think it's realistic," he added. "Fairy godmother says in this movie, 'Nothing ever stays the same, good or bad.' The world only spins forward. Happiness is a man-made structure. Joy only comes from the inside."
Watch the full cast interview above to also hear how Cabello's real-life boyfriend Shawn Mendes reacted to engagement rumors!
Cinderella premieres Friday, Sept. 3 on Amazon Prime Video.