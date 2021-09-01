2021 TV SCOOP AWARDS

Vote For Your TV Favorites Now!
TV Scoop AwardsKardashiansBachelor NationShop With E!PhotosVideosNewsletters

Kendall Jenner Just Added an Impressive New Title to Her Fashion Resume

By Samantha Bergeson Sep 01, 2021 4:22 PMTags
FashionKendall JennerKardashian NewsKardashiansModelsShowsRunwayNBCU
CATCH UP!
Watch: Kendall Jenner Returns to Runway With a Bold Fashion Statement

Kendall Jenner is winning 2021!

The supermodel wrapped Keeping Up With the Kardashians, launched her 818 Tequila brand, celebrated a one-year anniversary with Olympic gold medalist boyfriend NBA player Devin Booker and made her stunning return to the runway. Now, Kendall has another big announcement: she is officially the creative director of FWRD, starting Sept. 1. 

"I grew up loving fashion and have been incredibly fortunate to work with some of the most brilliant people in this business," Kendall said in a statement today. "As FWRD's Creative Director, I am excited to help curate the site's offering with emerging designers and brands." 

Kendall will be in charge of the "look and feel of the site," per a press release, and will also curate her own edit of designers and shoppable trends. The KUWTK alum will also lead New York Fashion Week activations.

"[This position] means an additional step in my journey with fashion, where I can work with the brands and creative teams I have admired in fresh, new ways," Kendall additionally told Vogue. "I see this as a great opportunity to put what I've learned into practice, and most likely learn even more."

photos
Inside Kendall Jenner's 2021 Italian Vacation

Raissa Gerona, chief brand officer of FWRD's parent company, Revolve Group, noted, "Kendall is the epitome of luxury fashion, and there isn't a better fit for this position."

Co-founder and co-CEO of Revolve Group Michael Mente added, "Kendall's multifaceted experience in the fashion industry and the vision she has outlined for the FWRD business has the potential to transform our business and the luxury business as a whole."

Instagram

Kendall has proven her fashion icon status with her laidback style and classic California cool ensembles. Her recent luxe getaway to Italy, complete with a mini photoshoot in her new signature lime green hue, just reminded us how much of an international star Kendall is. And now, she'll be taking her great fashion eye online to usher in the next generation of designers. 

See Kendall's best looks over the years below to see why she's the perfect fit for FWRD. 

Trending Stories

1

You Won't Recognize Two and a Half Men’s Angus T. Jones Today

2

Rose McGowan Calls Out Oprah Winfrey for Being as "Fake as They Come"

3

Dean Unglert Says Caelynn Is the "Most Suffocating" Girl He's Dated

Christopher Smith/Invision/AP/Shutterstock
Cool Culottes

The supermodel brings culottes into the 21st century with this leather look.

Shutterstock
Neon Dream

Kendall dons a sparkly neon green bodysuit to the Brit Awards.

Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images
Coming Up Roses

Kendall attended the 2019 Emmys in a statement-making floral gown featuring an edgy latex top and sleeves.

Andreas Rentz/amfAR/Getty Images for H&M / amfAR
Kotton Kandy

Kendall looks extra sweet in this pink gown at the Cannes Gala.

Cindy Ord/Getty Images for Stuart Weitzman
Let's Get to Werk!

The supermodel knows how to mix business with fashion in this blazer and matching heels.

Oh, La La!

Kendall stole the show at the Met Gala in this orange feather dress by Versace.

David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images for Chaos SixtyNine
Always Looking Bright

Kendall posed and smiled at the Chaos SixtyNine Issue 2 launch party in London and wore a Dudas Spring 2019 dress and Yeezy PVC Season 6 shoes.

Allen Berezovsky/Getty Images
Basketball Beauty

Kendall smiles as she sits courtside at a Los Angeles Lakers game wearing leather pants and Yeezy heels.

Gabe Ginsberg/Getty Images
Fangirl for Feathers

The model looked fantastic in a LPA Aurora dress and Yeezy heels at Revolve's second annual #REVOLVEawards.

Instagram
Off the Shoulder & Off the Charts

Kendall got festive at the Kardashian-West Christmas Eve party in an off-the-shoulder gown designed by Christian Siriano

Gotham/GC Images
Go Green

The 25-year-old flashed a huge smile as she rode a Citi Bike in a green coat in New York City over her birthday weekend.

Jeff Spicer/BFC/Getty Images for BFC
All That Glitters Is Gold

Kendall shocked with her sheer gold Julian Macdonald look at the 2018 British Fashion Awards.

Cindy Ord/Getty Images for Harper's Bazaar
Level Up

Kendall took flare pants and long sleeves to a whole new level in this all-black Vera Wang ensemble.

Charley Gallay/Getty Images for Veuve Clicquot
Cute in Corsets

The model made a case for corset-bearing dresses and trendy tinted sunglasses.

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images
Perfect in White

Shutting down the Met once again, Jenner stuns in this heavenly Off-White number. 

Mike Marsland/Mike Marsland/WireImage
Queen of Sheer

Looking like a ruffled goddess, Jenner came to slay, princess-style, in this white, sheer, layered gown. 

David Fisher/REX/Shutterstock
Barely There

We're sure all eyes were on Kendall at the Met Gala when she arrived in this La Perla slip. 

Andreas Rentz/Getty Images
Couture Queen

The model let it all follow behind her in this glamours Giambattista Valli Couture dress paired with white heels. 

Antony Jones/Getty Images
Smart Casual

The Jenner sister decided to spark things up wearing this over-the-top Alexandre Vauthier piece with a plain pair of jean shorts and pumps. What a combo. 

Mustafa Yalcin/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images
Sheer Delight

Serving major haute couture vibes, the star looks ravishing in this Cavalli couture gown.

Todd Williamson/Getty Images
Sharp Shoulders

The shoulders tell it all on this reality star. This Carmen March dress shows off the models great physique from head to toe. 

J. Webber / Splash News
Sweet Greens

The young model slays in this garden inspired Dolce & Gabbana dress paired with a floral bag and stunning white boots. 

Matt Baron/REX/Shutterstock
Canne-Canne Girl

Kendall looks like a delectable bite in this multicolored deep-v-neck Versace number. 

David Fisher/REX/Shutterstock
Cut It Out

The accents on the dress, the pulled back hair, the pose—how much more life could the model and this Atelier Versace gown give us? 

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images
Fresh & Fun

In taking a step on the edgy side, the model went for a chic smokey-eye look in a black Balmain set paired with silver pumps. 

Larry Busacca/Getty Images
Elegance

Nothing but a total bombshell the Jenner is in this navy blue Vivienne Westwood gown. 

Venturelli/Getty Images for FENDI
The Lady in Red

This model is nothing but chic sporting this multi-colored fur throw, a red shorts and top set by Fendi paired with a smoking hot red lip. Kendall just turned up the heat for sure! 

Dimitrios Kambouris/WireImage
Simple & Chic

Looking like a total vision in white, the star graced Hapar's Bazar event in this gorgeous Calvin Klein gown. 

Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images
All About That Lace!

Safe to say this model shut down the MTV awards this year in these striking DSquared2 heels and high-low Balmain dress. 

Jason Merritt/Getty Images
Dark Glam

The star kept it sexy and simple this night in this oval hemline dress by Oriett Domenech paired with black heels and a chic high bun hairstyle.

photos
View More Photos From Kendall Jenner's Best Looks
Can't keep up? Get every update, exclusive clips and more from your favorite family.

Trending Stories

1

You Won't Recognize Two and a Half Men’s Angus T. Jones Today

2

Rose McGowan Calls Out Oprah Winfrey for Being as "Fake as They Come"

3

Dean Unglert Says Caelynn Is the "Most Suffocating" Girl He's Dated

4

Kelly Ripa Fires Back at Fan's Accusation Over "Fresh-Faced" Beach Pic

5

See Justin Bieber Model Kim Kardashian’s Skims in LA Billboard Mishap