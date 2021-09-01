Justin Bieber Set to Return to the MTV VMAs Stage for the First Time in 6 Years

Watch : Justin Bieber Reveals Why He Doesn't Use a Cellphone Anymore

Justin Bieber is bringing his peaches out to Brooklyn for the 2021 MTV Video Music Awards.



Six years after gracing the stage with a performance of his 2015 single, "What Do You Mean?," Beliebers can once again rejoice since the vocalist is set to light up the stage again for this year's award show.



Not only is Justin set to return with an epic performance, but fans will be happy to know that there's plenty to celebrate, since the singer leads the night with seven nominations—including two of the night's biggest awards: Video of the Year (for starring in DJ Khaled and Drake's "POPSTAR" video) and Artist of the Year.



As Beliebers may already know, Justin recently reached number one for the second time in eight months on the Billboard Hot 100 with his latest song collab, "Stay," with The Kid LAROI. As the 27-year-old musician's eighth number one single, the collab has made history as the Justice singer becomes the youngest solo artist ever to reach 100 hits on the chart.