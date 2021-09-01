2021 TV SCOOP AWARDS

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker Enjoy Trip to Disneyland Paris Amid Scott Disick Drama

It's a small world, after all. 

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker continued their European vacation, jetting from Italy to France on Aug. 31. The couple landed in the Paris version of their favorite Los Angeles date spot: Disneyland! And of course, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star and Blink-182 drummer were twinning with Mickey Mouse ears. 

Their adorable day out comes on the heels of Kourtney's ex Scott Disick allegedly complaining about the couple's PDA to Kourtney's former flame Younes Bendjima. On Aug. 30, Younes posted an Instagram Story calling out Scott with alleged leaked DMs over a paparazzi photo of Kourtney and Travis kissing during a boat trip in Venice. 

According to the screenshot, Scott allegedly shared the pic and wrote, "Yo is this chick ok!???? Broooo like what is this. In the middle of Italy."

Younes responded with, "Doesn't matter to me as long as she's happy. PS: i ain't your bro." Younes then added the message, "keep the same energy you had about me publicly, privately." Kourtney and the Algerian-born model dated for nearly two years before splitting in 2018. As of date, E! has not been able to verify the authenticity of the screenshots.

photos
Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker's Romantic Trip to Italy

Both Kourtney and Travis seemed to laugh off Scott's comments on social media, with Kourtney even tweeting a Bible verse. "John 15:7," she cited. "If you remain in me and my words remain in you, you may ask anything you wish, and it will be done for you."

A source exclusively told E! News that Kourtney knows Scott "still has issues accepting her love with Travis," but is disappointed that he contacted Younes. "She just wishes he would know better than to reach out to Younes of all people," the insider said, adding, "Younes can never be trusted and Scott knows that."

Instead, Kourtney is focusing on the man that matters most: Travis. "Kourtney is madly in love with Travis and that's really all that matters to her," the source concluded. "Everyone needs to get over it."

See inside the lovebird's sweet visit to Disneyland Paris below!

Instagram
Midnight in Paris

Kourtney gave a nod to the film Midnight in Paris by snapping this pic right at 12 a.m. after her arrival.

Instagram
Between the Sheets

A peek inside Kourtney and Travis' hotel room shows rumpled sheets and a room service cart for breakfast.

Instagram
Welcome to Disneyland

The grand entrance to Disneyland Paris was certainly worth an Instagram Story. 

Instagram
The Happiest Place on Earth

Crowds explore the Disneyland Paris downtown inside the park. 

Instagram
Minnie Statue

"Hi Minnie," Kourtney captioned a pic of the Minnie Mouse statue. 

Instagram
Matching Shadows

Kourtney wore mouse ears and a crossbody bag while Travis looked on in a twinning pic of their shadows. 

Instagram
Haunted Mansion

Kourtney felt drawn to this Psycho house as she and Travis toured the haunted mansion. 

Instagram
Big Kiss

An Instagram Story video showed Minnie Mouse dancing and blowing kisses while wearing her signature red polka dot dress and bow. 

Instagram
It's a Small World

From Venice gondolas to the "It's a Small World" boat tour in Paris, it's clear Kourtney and Travis' picturesque vacay is going swimmingly. 

