Two and a Half Men’s Angus T. Jones Is Unrecognizable in Barefoot Los Angeles Sighting

It's been years since Two and a Half Men fans saw Angus T. Jones on their TV screens—and they might not recognize the 27-year-old star now. See a new photo of the bearded actor below.

By Samantha Schnurr Sep 01, 2021 1:52 PMTags
TVTwo And A Half MenCelebritiesAngus T. Jones
Angus T Jones, Two and a Half Men, Now, 2021Coleman Rayner

Jake Harper spotted! 

More than six years after the stars of Two and a Half Men signed off on their hit sitcom, there's been a new sighting of Angus T. Jones. The actor famously played the youngest member of the trio on the CBS show and practically grew up in front of viewers' eyes. The child star was just 10 years old when he started out on the show and was 21 by the time he made an appearance in the 2015 finale, having exited the series earlier after publicly criticizing it

On Aug. 27, the now-27-year-old performer was spotted in Los Angeles, but if you looked quickly, you might not have noticed it was him at all. Jones was sporting a full beard covering the lower half of his face, consistent with the facial hair he's been sporting in his time out of the spotlight. While he was dressed casually in a T-shirt, shorts and beanie hat, the actor was not wearing any shoes. 

Fans have been seeing a lot less of Jones since he stepped away from the show that made him a household name. He last appeared in an episode of Horace and Pete back in 2016. 

To find out what more of the stars of Two and a Half Men have been up to since, keep scrolling!

CBS, David Livingston/Getty Images
Ashton Kutcher

Ashton Kutcher joined Two and a Half Men in season nine after Charlie Sheen's famous exit and stayed through the end of the series. He played billionaire Walter Schmidt and his character purchased Charlie Harper's house following the character's death.

Since the end of Men in 2012, Kutcher voiced himself on Family Guy, appeared on Shark Tank and jumped to Netflix as an executive producer and star of The Ranch. He married Mila Kunis, his That '70s Show costar in July 2015. The two have two kids, daughter Wyatt and son Dimitri.

Robert Voets/CBS via Getty Images, Charley Gallay/Getty Images for Project Angel Food
Charlie Sheen

Charlie Sheen was one of the original "men" in Two and a Half Men, playing Charlie Harper in the first eight seasons of the CBS sitcom opposite Jon Cryer as his on-screen brother. Sheen entered drug treatment and the eighth season was cut short, and he famously clashed with executive producer Chuck Lorre in the press and social media, resulting in his dismissal from the series (and the coinage of the phrases "winning" and "tiger's blood"). His character was killed off and later played as a ghost by Kathy Bates.

After exiting Two and a Half Men, Sheen booked the TV version of Anger Management, which aired from 2012-2014 and produced 100 episodes over two seasons. Since, Sheen popped up on The Goldbergs and on the big screen was in Scary Movie 5, Machete Kills and 9/11. He came out as HIV positive in 2015.

Sonja Flemming/CBS via Getty Images, Michael Tran/FilmMagic
Jon Cryer

Jon Cryer starred in all 12 seasons of Two and a Half Men as divorcee Alan Harper, brother to Charlie, father to Jake and friend to Walden.

Cryer released a book about his career in show business and has popped up on Mom, The Ranch, NCIS, Robot Chicken and Lady Dynamite.

Chuck Lorre Prod/Kobal/Shutterstock, Desiree Stone/Getty Images
Angus T. Jones

Angus T. Jones played the "half man" in Two and a Half Men, Jake, Alan Harper's son. He became the highest paid child actor on TV at age 17, but then voiced his desire to leave the series after forging down a religious path in real life. Jones eventually left the series, but returned for the series finale in 2015.

Jones attended University of Colorado Boulder after leaving the sitcom and eventually joined and entertainment company with Sean Combs' son, Justin Combs. His last credited acting role is in Louis C.K.'s Horace and Pete in 2016.

 

CBS, Gabriel Olsen/FilmMagic
Conchata Ferrell

Conchata Ferrell popped up in supporting roles throughout her career, including Erin Brockovich, Network, L.A. Law and E/R (not to be confused with ER). On Two and a Half Men, she played Berta, the housekeeper, and received two Emmy nominations for her work on the CBS sitcom.

After Men ended, Ferrell appeared in Krampus, Grace and Frankie and reunited with Ashton Kutcher on The Ranch.

CBS, Amanda Edwards/Getty Images
Marin Hinkle

Marin Hinkle played Alan's ex-wife, Judith, on Two and a Half Men.

After the show ended, she appeared in Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle on the big screen, and on The Affair, Red Band Society, Madam Secretary, Homeland and Speechless on the small screen. Hinkle currently stars in Amazon's Emmy-winning series The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel.

CBS, Jerod Harris/Getty Images
Melanie Lynskey

Melanie Lynskey is best known to Two and a Half Men fans as  Rose, the strange next door neighbor of the Harpers. She had a relationship with Charlie, and she later claimed he died in season nine. In the finale, it was revealed she kept him prisoner for four years.

Lynskey is quite active on the big screen, with roles in Sadie, Little Boxes and The Changeover. On TV, she appeared in Girlboss, Wet Hot American Summer: Ten Years Later, Summer Camp Island and recently Hulu's Castle Rock.

CBS, Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images
Amber Tamblyn

Amber Tamblyn joined the cast for seasons 11 and 12 as Jenny, Charlie's long-lost illegitimate daughter.

In 2016, she directed and co-wrote Paint It Black and since the CBS comedy ended, she appeared on Community, Comedy Bang! Bang!, Lip Sync Battle and Drunk History.

CBS, Earl Gibson III/Getty Images
Holland Taylor

Holland Taylor starred in all 12 seasons of Two and a Half Men as Evelyn, Alan and Charlie's mother.

Taylor has been quite active since Men ended, appearing in Mr. Mercedes, The Orville, Speechless and Good Behavior.

