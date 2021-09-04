Cheat Sheet: Just About Everyone Was Feuding in Hollywood This Week, Including Rose McGowan and Oprah

Watch : Kourtney Kardashian's Ex LEAKS Alleged Scott Disick DMs

So many feuds, so little time.

Hollywood proved itself to be a fancier version of high school this week, with several disputes making headlines—and we've got your breakdown of all the drama in the Cheat Sheet. Listen, we get it, it was probably hard to keep up with all of the drama going down between Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick after those alleged leaked DMs while also trying to live your life, which is why we're here to help you by providing all the small things.

Elsewhere, Rose McGowan called out Oprah Winfrey for being "as fake as they come" and Kelly Ripa continued to call out online haters. Plus, a former child star was photographed for the first time in five years looking unrecognizable and Megan Fox wore the most iconic outfit we've ever seen someone wear to go pick up snacks. Do not try this at your local grocery store, kids.

Here's all the celebrity news you need to know this week: