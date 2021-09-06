What Is the Cast of Titletown High Up to Now?

Watch : Michael B. Jordan Hopes for "Friday Night Lights" Reunion

Small town, big drama.

Welcome to Titletown High, Netflix docuseries that followed the lives of teenagers on the football team at Valdosta, the country's all-time winningest high school program. Think a Gen-Z Friday Night Lights meets Cheer with a heavy splash of MTV's Two a Days. In fact, Rush Propst, the controversial head coach of the Valdosta Wildcats, is the very same man who raised eyebrows on that 2006 docuseries, which also came from Titletown High creator Jason Sciavicco. (Seems like someone might be a fan of high school football.)

The eight-episode first season documented the Wildcats as they attempted to win a state championship while dealing with love triangles, rivalries, coronavirus and a massive scandal that ultimately cost Coach Propst his job and led to the exits of several star players.

Of course, being the nosy binge-watchers we are, we were immediately curious as to what ultimately happened to the cast members after the 2020 season ended with five players being declared ineligible to play the following season, including starting quarterback Amari Jones. So, we did what millennials do best: We found them all on Instagram. Not all heroes wear cleats!