You Need to See Tom Holland’s Sweet Birthday Tribute to “My MJ” Zendaya

Tom Holland's latest tribute to Zendaya will have your Spidey senses tingling.
The Euphoria star turned 25 Wednesday, Sept. 1, and in celebration of the big day, her Spiderman: No Way Home co-star—and rumored off-screen boyfriend—posted a heartwarming message to her online.
"My MJ, have the happiest of birthdays," Tom wrote on Instagram alongside a never-before-seen set photo. "Gimme a call when your [sic] up, xxx." The behind-the-scenes mirror shot shows Zendaya snapping a sweet pic of the two with a digital camera. And not only is she resting on his shoulder in the pic, but for the perfect touch, Tom is still seen donning his Spiderman outfit—sans mask, of course.
Naturally, it didn't take too many Spidey senses to get fans riled up over the cute caption and because of it, "My MJ" immediately began trending on Twitter. One fan expressed the sentiment of everyone best in the comments section of the post, asking point blank, "DID THEY JUST CONFIRM IT, AHHH."
Another user added how fans across the world practically feel, writing, "OH MY GOD THIS IS SO ADORABLE."
While another had a bit of humor about their possible dating situation, writing, "Lost my boyfriend but [its] for Zendaya, so it's okay."
Fans both in and outside of the Marvel universe have been on high alert when it comes to the two co-stars ever since they were spotted during a makeout session in early July. And a recent sighting of the duo at a friend's wedding together proved they're stronger than ever.
