Camila Cabello Reveals She "Passed Out" During Cinderella Premiere

Watch : Camila Cabello, Billy Porter & Idina Menzel On "Crosswalk" Flash Mob

Camila Cabello experienced a fainting spell at this week's star-studded Cinderella premiere.

While the "Don't Go Yet" singer was all smiles on the red carpet at the Aug. 30 celebration, she briefly "passed out" before taking the stage inside The Greek Theatre in Los Angeles. "I'm sorry, I just passed out, but I'm back!" Cabello, 24, told the audience as she joined co-stars Billy Porter, Idina Menzel and more on the stage. "I literally just passed out, and now I'm back and I'm ready to read my notes."

While Cabello didn't share any additional details on the fainting incident, E! News has reached out to her rep for comment.

Despite the brief scare, Cabello powered through her speech and thanked the crowd for coming to the premiere. "All I can say is this was such an incredible experience," she told the audience. "I believed in this movie so much, that all I wanted was to enjoy it and not f--k it up. And I'm happy I didn't f--k it up. And I'm grateful for everybody who believed in me enough to give me the opportunity."