Britney Spears' Attorney Blasts Jamie's "Shameful Attempt" to Redeem Himself in Conservatorship Case

Watch : When Will Britney Spears' Dad Resign or Will a Judge Remove Him?

Britney Spears' lawyer is firing back at her father Jamie Spears' latest court filing.

In paperwork filed on Monday, Aug. 30 and obtained by E! News, the pop star's team submitted a supplemental petition to remove Jamie as conservator of her estate, a role he has held since 2008. According to the paperwork, Britney's team claims that Jamie's filing from Aug. 12 included a request for approximately $2 million to step back, which, according to the singer's team, includes "attorneys' fees he has incurred" and "a substantial payment from Ms. Spears' Estate to certain third parties, including Tri-Star Sports & Entertainment Group."

The document from Britney's lawyers referred to Jamie's Aug. 12 response to their motion to remove him from the conservatorship as "a shameful attempt to redeem his reputation, at his daughter's expense. The issue, however, is not about Mr. Spears, his needs or his image."

In a statement, the singer's attorney Mathew Rosengart pushed Jamie to step down immediately and referred to his exit as "inexorable." Mathew wrote, "Britney Spears will not be bullied or extorted by her father. Nor does Mr. Spears have the right to try to hold his daughter hostage by setting the terms of his removal."