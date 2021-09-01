Britney Spears' Attorney Blasts Jamie's "Shameful Attempt" to Redeem Himself in Conservatorship Case

Britney Spears' lawyer is firing back at her father Jamie Spears' latest court filing.
In paperwork filed on Monday, Aug. 30 and obtained by E! News, the pop star's team submitted a supplemental petition to remove Jamie as conservator of her estate, a role he has held since 2008. According to the paperwork, Britney's team claims that Jamie's filing from Aug. 12 included a request for approximately $2 million to step back, which, according to the singer's team, includes "attorneys' fees he has incurred" and "a substantial payment from Ms. Spears' Estate to certain third parties, including Tri-Star Sports & Entertainment Group."
The document from Britney's lawyers referred to Jamie's Aug. 12 response to their motion to remove him from the conservatorship as "a shameful attempt to redeem his reputation, at his daughter's expense. The issue, however, is not about Mr. Spears, his needs or his image."
In a statement, the singer's attorney Mathew Rosengart pushed Jamie to step down immediately and referred to his exit as "inexorable." Mathew wrote, "Britney Spears will not be bullied or extorted by her father. Nor does Mr. Spears have the right to try to hold his daughter hostage by setting the terms of his removal."
Britney's lawyer continued, "Even putting aside the legal issues requiring his prompt removal, if he loves his daughter, Mr. Spears should resign now, today, before he is suspended. It would be the correct and decent thing to do."
In the Aug. 30 petition, the "Circus" vocalist's team wrote that while her father "has, at last, been forced to recognize that it is best for his daughter if he departs now, he claims the right to drag his feet because it is best for him to cling to this conservatorship until he feels sufficiently vindicated."
The petition stated that Jamie's "blatant attempt to barter suspension and removal in exchange for approximately $2 million in payments, on top of the millions already reaped from Ms. Spears's estate by Mr. Spears and his associates, is a non-starter."
E! News has reached out to Jamie's legal team for comment.
In Jamie's Aug. 12 court filing, his team stated that Jamie is willing to remove himself from the conservatorship "when the time is right" and that he would first need to "resolve pending matters related to his acts as Conservator." His team wrote that there are "no actual grounds for suspending or removing Mr. Spears," but that he wants to avoid a future "battle" with Britney.
A hearing had already been scheduled for Sept. 29, when the matter is set to be further discussed. Jodi Montgomery, a professionally licensed conservator, replaced Jamie as conservator of Britney's person in 2019 amid his health issues, and Jodi is set to maintain the role through Oct. 8.
In recent court appearances, Britney has been adamant that Jamie step down as her conservator, stating last month that her father has been "ruining my life." On July 26, her team filed the official court petition to request Jamie's removal as conservator of Britney's estate, with the singer nominating certified public accountant Jason Rubin as Jamie's replacement.
In a June court statement, Jamie's lawyer said he is "sorry to see his daughter suffering" and that he "loves his daughter and misses her very much."