Michelle Young Has Her Game Face On in New The Bachelorette Promo Video

Watch : Katie Talks Finding "Love" at "The Bachelorette" Tell-All

It's Michelle Young's time to shine, and she's ready to bring her A game.

Matt James' castoff looks like a golden girl in the sneak peek of her upcoming season of The Bachelorette, which premieres on ABC on Oct. 19.

Set to "Bounce Back" by Little Mix, the promo clip shows the 28-year-old star dressed to the nines in a custom gold gown designed by black-ish tastemaker Stanley Hudson.

The former basketball player shows her stuff on the basketball court by tossing the ball into a crystal net. But, of course, Michelle is keeping her eye on the real prize.

"I'm looking for someone who's gonna change the world with me. I'm ready," she declared in the teaser, which aired during Bachelor in Paradise on Tuesday, Aug. 31.

After leaving the basketball court, Michelle strutted into the classroom. The elementary school teacher looked right at home, grabbing an apple off a student's desk and tossing it in the air.