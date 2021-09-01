Ashlee Simpson Ross Has "All the Feels" as Daughter Jagger Starts Kindergarten

Watch : Ashlee Simpson-Ross Faces Struggles of a Working Mother

"All the Pieces" of Ashlee Simpson Ross' heart are full as her little girl begins kindergarten.

On Aug. 31, the former E! star and singer commemorated Jagger Snow Ross' first day of school with a few tears and one adorable photo opp shared to Instagram.

"All the feels today," Ashlee captioned a snapshot of the 6-year-old dressed up in her plaid uniform and holding a personalized back-to-school sign. According to Jagger, whose grandmother just so happens to be living legend Diana Ross, she has aspirations of life in the spotlight.

"When I grow up I want to be: An artist, movie star, and walk on a runway," the sign read. And who could blame her? Between Grandma Diana, Aunt Jessica Simpson and Aunt Tracee Ellis Ross, there's bound to be more than your average bit of star power in the family gene pool.

Ashlee and hubby Evan Ross are also parents to son Ziggy Blu, who was born last fall, and she co-parents 12-year-old son Bronx Wentz with his rocker dad Pete Wentz.