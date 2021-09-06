Why Teen Mom's Cheyenne Floyd Is Inviting Ex Cory Wharton to Her "Grand" Wedding

Watch : E!'s Famous Reality TV Families: Where Are They Now?

A new baby, puppy and even some chickens won't stop Cheyenne Floyd from planning her dream wedding.

Less than five months after receiving a romantic proposal from Zach Davis, the Teen Mom OG star has begun planning her special ceremony. And while most details are being kept private, Cheyenne is excited to reveal that a date is on the calendar.

"We have finally locked in a venue and we've booked a date," she exclusively shared with E! News. "We're going to get married next year and now that we've kind of locked things in, now the fun stuff begins and we get to start planning what we're going to look like that day and we're getting to the fun part. I'm excited to be able to start sharing more about the wedding now the things are locked and signed."

As for how big the wedding will be, Cheyenne promised fans that they won't be disappointed with her vision.

"I would say me doing anything small is like sacrilegious so I think people expect us to have a grand, big wedding and we're going to deliver exactly that," she teased.