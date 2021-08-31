Camila Cabello Dishes on "Crazy" Crosswalk: The Musical Experience After James Corden Goes Viral

Like most of the internet, Camila Cabello has something to say about the viral James Corden Crosswalk: The Musical video.
The Cinderella star caught up with E!'s Daily Pop at the red carpet premiere for Cinderella, where she discussed the internet's wide-eyed reaction to a sneak peek of James' dance moves that went viral. In a clip shared online, the Cinderella cast danced and sang to Jennifer Lopez's song "Let's Get Loud" as James hip-thrusted to the driver of one car in a mouse costume.
"Oh my god it was crazy, I've never done anything like that before," she dished to Daily Pop. "And I loved the videos that I saw of the fans, just like from inside their cars. It was fun to relive the songs, too."
Her co-star Billy Porter, who plays Fab G (a modernized Fairy Godmother) in the Amazon Prime Video re-imagination of the Disney classic, also spoke about the viral moment.
"I wasn't in a sneaker, first of all," he joked. "Secondly, there isn't a lot of prep time. You know, they have this really good system where the whole thing is choreographed and there's a stand-in for you. You watch the whole number with the stand in, then you just gotta go do it. It's like dropping off a ledge, honey, with no net."
Frozen star Idina Menzel also had something to say.
"It's just silly and fun and it's hot," Idina reflected on the segment. "But no one's as sweaty as James, he always puts himself in some big furry onesie costume."
One silver lining, Idina noted, was that she had a better time filming Cinderella's Crosswalk: The Musical for The Late Late Show with James Corden than when she participated for Frozen.
"It was easier than last time, when they put me in an Elsa blonde wig and blue dress," she recalled. "And sneakers! They always give me sneakers, which is really nice of them. They don't make me wear heels."
Cinderella comes out on Amazon Prime Video on Friday, Sept. 3. You can tune into Daily Pop above for more from the cast of the movie.