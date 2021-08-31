Why Dean Unglert Says Caelynn Miller-Keyes Is the "Most Suffocating" Girl He's Ever Dated

Every rose has its thorn, and for Bachelor Nation's Dean Unglert, that's not necessarily a bad thing!
The reality TV star recently pulled back the curtain to share more insight into his relationship with Caelynn Miller-Keyes, who he met on the sixth season of Bachelor in Paradise in 2019. More specifically, the 30-year-old podcast host revealed he's surprisingly grown fond of his girlfriend's clingy quality.
While speaking on his and Jared Haibon's iHeartRadio podcast Help! I Suck at Dating, Dean described Caelynn as "the most suffocating" person he's ever dated. However, the former Bachelorette contestant explained it's not exactly a negative attribute.
"I actually kind of enjoy it so it's kind of nice," Dean told Jared. "She latches on sometimes. I went on [Nick Viall's] podcast right when we started dating, Caelynn and I, and I was like, 'She's like velcro. She's always sticking to me'... She's always calling herself 'my little velcro,' or something stupid like that."
He added, "In my brain, I'm like, 'I don't like this,' but then it's happening and I'm like 'OK cool, this is actually really nice.'"
When touching on the subject of soulmates, Dean admitted that he doesn't believe in the concept. However, he very much finds himself connected with Caelynn.
"If soulmates are a thing, I would say, yes she's my soulmate," Dean explained, adding, "I don't believe soulmates are real, so I say no. [Caelynn] thinks that we're soulmates."
Last February, Dean and Caelynn proved just how strong their relationship was after they sparked wedding rumors. While the two didn't officially tie the knot, a source told E! News their commitment to each other was undeniable.
In fact, while the couple was traveling abroad, they had a "commitment ceremony," per the insider, who explained it "really brought their relationship to a new level."
Four months after their intimate celebration, Dean and Caelynn addressed the speculation surrounding their relationship status when Chris Harrison asked if they were married.
"Here's the thing," Dean began during a June 2020 interview on The Bachelor: The Greatest Seasons - Ever! "I don't think, in my opinion, I don't need the title of 'husband' to show the world that I'm committed to one person."
Dean then showed off the band we wore on that finger and he explained its meaning, sharing, "It's our way of telling the world or the people that we're around that we are committed to each other."
Of course, Dean hasn't been the only one to put his romance on display. In October 2019, Caelynn gushed over their close connection, telling E! News at the time, "It has been so much fun because he brings out a very different side of me."
"Our relationship is different than any other ones that I have had," she continued. "He challenges me and pushes me in different ways. He takes me skydiving and puts me on the back of a motorcycle. He brings out the adventure side of me but also challenges me intellectually as well."
At the time, Caelynn brought up the quality that attracted her to the Bachelor in Paradise alum.
"He is one of the best communicators as well. He has made me a better communicator," she raved. "In relationships, I tend to close myself off if I am having a problem or an issue, and he makes me be more vulnerable."