Best Labor Day 2021 Fashion Sales: J.Crew, Girlfriend Collective, BaubleBar & More

Do you have "nothing to wear?" Well, let's change that by shopping some Labor Day sales this weekend!
Some of our favorite fashion destinations like Revolve, Nordstrom, BaubleBar, Sundry, Missguided and dozens more are offering insane deals on clothes, jewelry, shoes and more stylish must-haves that you'll definitely want to have in your closet.
Below, we rounded up all the places you can save on fashionable fits over the long weekend!
& Other Stories: Buy-one-get-one free on sale items with code: 2FOR1 (9/5-9/6).
Abacaxi: Take 15% off plus free domestic shipping on orders over $200 with code: 4EVERSUMMER. Restrictions apply. (9/1-9/6).
Adrianna Papell: Score 25% off sitewide (9/2 - 9/6).
A Lot Studio: Save 20% off the Into You Cardigan & Into You Vest (9/1-10/1).
Allurez: Take 7% off sitewide excluding loose stones (9/3-9/7).
Amy O: Take 20% off sitewide (9/2-9/7).
AnaOno: Score 20% off storewide (9/3-9/6).
Astr The Label: Take 20% off select summer styles (9/2-9/6).
Avre: Score 20% Off sitewide with code: Labor20 (9/3-9/6).
Baggallini: Take up to 60% off sale styles (9/2-9/7).
Bare Necessities: Enjoy 25% Off bras, panties, swim, sleepwear and more styles (9/2-9/6).
BaubleBar: Take an extra 20% off sale pieces and get some fan favorites starting at only $10! (8/26-9/7).
Bernardo1946: Score an additional 20% off sale and final sale items with code: LDAY (9/1-9/6).
Betsey Johnson: Enjoy 25% off sale markdowns with code: HOT (9/9-9/12).
Beyond Yoga: Take an additional 25% off sale prices. No code needed (9/4-9/6).
BlankNYC: Score 25% off sitewide with code: LABORDAZE (9/4 - 9/6).
Chinese Laundry: Take 25% off sitewide, including sale styles (with some exclusions) with code WKND25 (9/2-9/6).
Coach Outlet: Score an extra 15% off select bags.
DL1961: Take 15% off sitewide with code: LABORDAY15 (until 9/8).
Draper James: Save an additional 40% off sale items. Purchases will be final sale (8/27-9/6).
DSW: Take 30% off select brands and enjoy doorbusters and VIP offers during their 30th Birthday Celebration (9/5-9/6).
Dr. Scholl's Shoes: Score 25% off full-priced styles, an extra 30% off sale styles + free shipping with code: LABORYAY (9/2-9/7).
Eddie Bauer: Spend $75 now, save an extra 20% off on a later purchase.
Etsy: Participating sellers will be offering discounts of 20% off or more (9/2-9/6).
Farm Rio: Score an additional 20% off all sale items with code: code WKND20 (9/3-9/6).
Franco Sarto: Enjoy 20% off sitewide with code: FRANCOLABOR (9/2-9/7).
Girlfriend Collective: Take up to 30% off select items and bundles (9/4-9/7).
Good American: Take 20% off full-price items (9/2-9/6).
Grey State: Score 25% off sitewide (excludes sale items) with code: LONGWKND (9/3-9/6).
Halara: Buy two, Get 20% Off; Buy three, Get 30% Off + up to 50% off leggings; t-shirts starting at $9.95 (9/3-9/6).
Hanky Panky: Score up to 75% off select collections. No code needed (9/2-9/8).
Havva: Take 30% off sitewide with code: GIMME30 (8/27-9/10).
Hobo: Score an extra 25% off sale styles with code: LDW25 (9/2-9/6).
Holly & Tanager: Take 15% off when you spend $150+ and 20% off when you spend $300+ with code: LDW2021 (9/1-9/7).
Intimissimi: Stock up on $19 bras with a loyalty subscription.
JCPenney: Score an extra 30% off the Summer Sale with code: TODAY30 (9/6 only).
J. Crew: Save 40% off sitewide, plus up to 60% off sale items (9/3-9/7).
Joeybaby: Score 30% off sitewide with code: DAYOFF30 (9/3-9/7).
JW Pei: Take 20% off on everything with code: LABOR20 (9/1-9/7).
Keds: Score an extra 20% off sale with code: SAVE20.
Kohl's: Take $10 off every $25 spent and earn $5 Kohl's Cash for every $25 spent (9/2-9/6).
Kendra Scott: Save 20% off sitewide/storewide + score 25% Off new text subscribers (9/1-9/6).
Kut from the Kloth: Take 20% off sitewide with code: LD20 (9/1-9/6).
LifeStride: Score 25% off sitewide + free shipping (9/3 – 9/7).
Lilias Activewear: Take 20% off sitewide (9/2-9/12).
Lucy Paris: Save 25% off sitewide with code: SUMMER25 (until 9/6).
LuluSimonStudio: Buy one, get one 50% off sitewide (9/3-9/6).
Maisonette: Take up to 25% off, plus an extra 10% off sale items with code: ETE10 (8/31-9/7).
Missguided: Score 40-60% off sitewide and on the app steve (8/30-9/12).
ModCloth: Take 30% off regular price, 40% off markdowns and doorbusters by category released each day (8/31-9/6).
Mono B: Score 20% off sitewide with code: LABORDAY (9/3-9/6).
Nomasei: Save up to 30% off sale styles.
Nordstrom: Enjoy thousands of markdowns on brands like Zella, Free People, Coach and more.
Notte: Take 15% off purchases of $50 with code: ENDLESSSUMMER (9/4-9/6).
Old Navy: Score 25% off sitewide with code: LABORDAY (9/2-9/7).
Onzie: Save 25% off sitewide with code: LABORDAY (9/2 – 9/7).
Pelle Moda: Enjoy 20% off selected items with code: LABORDAY (9/3-9/6).
Princess Polly: Save 20% off sitewide with code: LWE20 (9/2-9/6).
Revolve: Take advantage of thousands of markdowns.
Quay: Buy one, get one free all prescription glasses and sunnies (9/6).
Ryka: Score 20% off sitewide + free shipping (9/2 – 9/7).
Sanctuary: Enjoy an additional 30% off all sale items (9/3-9/6).
Seraphine: Save 30% off selected lines (9/3-9/7).
Sonix: Score 40% off phone cases with code: LABOR40. Some exclusions apply (9/3-9/7).
Splendid: Take 40% off sitewide with code: YAY (9/1-9/6).
State Bags: Score 25% off select styles. Restrictions apply (9/3-9/6).
State Cashmere: Take 15% off sitewide with code: LABOR2021 (8/30-9/7).
The Series: Score 20% off citrus tanks and selected tanks (summer materials) (9/2-9/6).
Storets: Enjoy 20% off everything with code: FLASH20 (9/3-9/9).
Sundry: Score an extra 30% off sale + free shipping on orders $50+ with code: WEEKEND30 (9/2-9/6).
Urban Outfitters: Take an extra 30% off sale styles (9/5-9/6).
Vitamin A: Save 30% off sitewide with code: LABORDAY21. Exclusions apply (9/1 - 9/6).
Warp + Weft: Take 40% off your purchase + 70% warehouse sale with code: LABORDAY40 (9/2-9/6).
Wayf: Score select styles up to 40% off during Nordstrom's Summer Sale (9/1/2021).
—Originally published Aug. 31, 2020, at 4:00 a.m. PT