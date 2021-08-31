Royal Staffers Rescind Bullying Complaints Against Meghan Markle

Watch : Prince Harry & Meghan Markle's Former Chief of Staff Speaks Out

The epilogue to Finding Freedom reveals new details about the allegations that Meghan Markle bullied palace staff.

Just four days before Markle and Prince Harry's interview with Oprah Winfrey was televised, The Times of London published two reports accusing the Duchess of Sussex of bullying palace staff members. The Times cited emails in their articles, suggesting that a staff member had leaked the information to the press.

One such email was from the Sussexes' prior communications director Jason Knauf, who wrote to Kensington Palace Private Secretary Simon Case in October 2018. According to authors Omid Scobie and Carolyn Durand, Knauf wrote that he was "very concerned" about Markle's conduct, claiming she was "able to bully two PAs out of the household in the past year."

"The treatment of [name redacted] was totally unacceptable," Knauf wrote. "The duchess seems intent on always having someone in her sights. She is bullying [name redacted] and seeking to undermine her confidence. We have had report after report from people who have witnessed unacceptable behaviour towards [name redacted]."