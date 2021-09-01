TV Scoop Awards 2021: Vote for Best Reality Show and Best Reality Star

Watch : Kim Kardashian & BFF Foodgod Argue Over Leaked Story

It's time to get real!

After the craziness that was 2020 and 2021, reality TV became an essential part of our self-care routines. We kept keep up with the Kardashians, developed bling envy thanks to Anna Shay and pondered aloud: Who is hunky dory?

So, it's only right that our next set of polls for the 2021 TV Scoop Awards has everything to do with reality TV. If you couldn't tell by the teaser above, the Best Reality Star is a super stacked category, including Bling Empire's Anna Shay, Keeping Up With the Kardashians' Kim Kardashian, Selling Sunset's Chrishell Stause, Bachelor Nation's Michelle Young, Summer House's Carl Radke, RuPaul's Drag Race's Symone, The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' Kathy Hilton and Siesta Key's Juliette Porter.

Each of these TV personalities have given everything to their respective reality shows—and we couldn't be more appreciative. For example, Stause vulnerably let cameras document her heartbreaking split from husband and This Is Us actor Justin Hartley. Then there was Summer House's Radke, who opened up about his sobriety journey amid his brother's untimely passing.