The Eyes of Tammy Faye Transformations: See the Actors vs. the Real-Life Characters

Jessica Chastain as Tammy Faye Bakker

Born Tammy Faye LaValley in Minnesota, she found her calling on-air, becoming a pioneering figure in the world of televangelism-as-entertainment along with her first husband, Jim Bakker. Married on April 1, 1961, the couple traveled the United States, Tammy Faye singing and Jim preaching, and after a few years they started hosting a children's puppet show on Pat Robertson's Christian Broadcasting Network.

In 1974 the Bakkers launched The PTL Club (for Praise the Lord), spreading what's known as the prosperity gospel—as in, if you put your heart and soul into it, God will reward you with material wealth because you deserve to live comfortably. "Excess and success are close together," Jim said in a 1985 interview. PLT ballooned into a full-blown empire, which at its height included its own satellite network and Heritage USA, a sprawling North Carolina theme park, before it all came tumbling down in 1987 under the weight of her husband's sex and money scandals.

Over the years, with her heavy makeup and propensity for tearing up on camera, Tammy Faye became easy fodder for late-night punchlines. And undeservedly so, as far as Jessica Chastain is concerned. With The Eyes of Tammy Faye, inspired by the 2000 documentary of the same name, the actress has set out to rehumanize the woman who, among other attributes that made her stick out among her contemporaries, defied the largely discriminatory practices of her fundamentalist background in reaching out to the LGBTQ community and HIV/AIDS patients.

"I just was so blown away by her and her story," Chastain told People. "The thing I loved the most about Tammy is her capacity to love. She knew what it felt like to not feel important, and she didn't want anyone to experience that."

Tammy Faye was diagnosed with colon cancer in 1996, but she found a new level of visibility in her final years, penning the memoirs Tammy: Telling It My Way and I Will Survive...and You Will, Too!, guest-starring on The Drew Carey Show as the comically made-up Mimi's similarly flamboyant mother, and joining the household on VH1's The Surreal Life. She died in 2007 at the age of 65.