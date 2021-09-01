Iman Shumpert Reveals Why Teyana Taylor at First "Didn't Like" His Rap Career

Watch : Iman Shumpert Is a NBA Player and a Rapper

In sickness and in health, in NBA stardom and in music career starts.

While these may not seem like traditional vows, E!'s We Got Love Teyana & Iman stars Teyana Taylor and Iman Shumpert certainly rely on them.

The #CoupleGoals multi-hyphenate talents support one another with film premieres, album listening parties and fashion events. Yet, in an exclusive sneak peek at tonight's episode, airing Sept. 1, Iman admits that at first Teyana was unsure about the NBA player's rap career.

"Early on, she didn't like that I did so much music," Iman explains. "She was like, 'It's just weird, like a basketball player who is a rapper too.' But I think little by little, she sees how much I like it."

In fact, the stark difference between being on the court and in the studio is in part why Iman is drawn to music in the first place. "I think music is cool because it's definitely a change of pace for an athlete," he continues.