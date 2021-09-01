Iman Shumpert Reveals Why Teyana Taylor at First "Didn't Like" His Rap Career

In sickness and in health, in NBA stardom and in music career starts.
While these may not seem like traditional vows, E!'s We Got Love Teyana & Iman stars Teyana Taylor and Iman Shumpert certainly rely on them.
The #CoupleGoals multi-hyphenate talents support one another with film premieres, album listening parties and fashion events. Yet, in an exclusive sneak peek at tonight's episode, airing Sept. 1, Iman admits that at first Teyana was unsure about the NBA player's rap career.
"Early on, she didn't like that I did so much music," Iman explains. "She was like, 'It's just weird, like a basketball player who is a rapper too.' But I think little by little, she sees how much I like it."
In fact, the stark difference between being on the court and in the studio is in part why Iman is drawn to music in the first place. "I think music is cool because it's definitely a change of pace for an athlete," he continues.
Iman reveals, "I'm so used to trying to not allow myself on the court to ever make it personal. This side of things, being an artist, is like me trying to connect with people in a way that I can make you feel like you're just like me."
The father of two started writing poetry after learning about literature in school.
"Then, my brother had this Ice Cube CD. That was my first walk into music," Iman reflects. "When I heard that beat and realized that I could say whatever I want, I was like, damn, I thought nothing could be this fun."
Iman's passion for music is intertwined with his marriage: Wife Teyana has starred in various A-lister music videos, and even is the artist behind three albums, with her most recent LP, The Album, dropping in June 2020.
Could a collab be in their future?
See inside Iman's studio session and hear why he's "100 percent authentic now" behind the mic in the videos above.