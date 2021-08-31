How Kourtney Kardashian Really Feels About Scott Disick "Talking Behind Her Back" to Younes Bendjima

Watch : Kourtney Kardashian's Ex LEAKS Alleged Scott Disick DMs

Nothing like having your dirty laundry aired for all to see.

Kourtney Kardashain has tried to remain pious after two of her exes started stirring up drama over pics of her Italian getaway. Ultimately, she's "not surprised" that Scott Disick is allegedly "talking behind her back," a source close to the reality star exclusively tells E! News.

On Aug. 30, ex-boyfriend Younes Bendjima exposed ex-husband Scott for hating on her new relationship with Travis Barker by leaking their alleged DMs. (E! News has not independently authenticated the correspondence.)

"Yo is this chick ok!???? Broooo like what is this. In the middle of Italy," Scott allegedly wrote to Younes, along with a photo of Kourt and Travis canoodling during a gondola ride in Venice, Italy.

Younes said he fired back, "Doesn't matter to me as long as shes happy. PS: i aint your bro," adding, "keep the same energy you had about me publicly, privately."

Though Kourtney, 42, hasn't commented publicly on the diss, she appeared to subtly react by tweeting the Bible verse "John 15:7," which reads, "If you remain in me and my words remain in you, you may ask anything you wish, and it will be done for you."