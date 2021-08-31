Score 20% Off Peach & Lily's Bestselling Glass Skin Veil Mist

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

Regardless if it's fall, winter, spring or summer, your skin needs to stay hydrated in order to glow.

Thankfully, Peach & Lily's Glass Skin Veil Mist exists to help you stay on top of your skin's hydration levels even when you're at work, spending time in nature or binge-watching TV at home. Just like Peach & Lily's cult-favorite Glass Skin Refining Serum, this lightweight mist delivers powerful antioxidants to give skin a poreless, luminous and translucent finish thanks to skin-loving ingredients like peach and lotus extracts, Reishi mushroom, ceramides, cica, aloe, vitamin 5, licorice and VoluSmooth, a proprietary, 100% plant-based silicone alternative.

If you're like, "I need this," we have a special surprise to liven up your Tuesday! Just for E! shoppers, Peach & Lily is offering 20% off the Glass Skin Veil Mist with code: EONLINE20 now through 9/30.

To save and get your glow on, keep scrolling!