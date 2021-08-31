Christy Carlson Romano Recalls Being Bullied by a "Really Huge Star"

Watch : Christy Carlson Romano Felt "Salty" Over Shia LaBeouf’s Success

Christy Carlson Romano is reminding her fans that things aren't always what they seem.

While the 37-year-old actress skyrocketed to fame as a teenager after starring on Disney Channel's hit TV series Even Stevens she opened up about the personal turmoil she faced behind the scenes. Because even though Christy reached star power at a young age, that doesn't mean she was immune to bullying.

In a new YouTube video posted on Tuesday, Aug. 31, the Kim Possible actress discussed the "trauma" she experienced as a result of bullying and the healing she's done to overcome the pain over the years.

"I got bullied by a lot of kids. Some of them were famous," the former Disney Channel star said. "In fact, one of my biggest bullies is a really huge star. Kind of weird to see them...doing huge franchise movies."

Although Christy didn't identify the A-lister, she did clarify, "You know, we squashed the beef. It sucks, though."